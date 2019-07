The Hartford Yard Goats have their first series win of 2019.

On Sunday, Hartford topped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-2, taking three out of four games in the series.

The win brings Hartford’s record to 4-7 on the season.

Next up, the Yard Goats will host Richmond for a three-game series.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Monday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.