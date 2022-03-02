STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers from Connecticut’s Americares are heading to Poland to support health services for families affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The team is headed to Krakow and will deliver medicine, medical supplies, emergency funding, and relief items to the region. Additionally, staff and medical professionals will be present if they are needed to provide surge support in neighboring countries.

Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino said the organization is focused on “meeting the health needs of families caught in the violence of those fleeing Ukraine.”

“There’s an urgent need for medicine and medical supplies as well as basic relief items to protect health,” Dischino said. “At the same time, Ukraine is battling rapidly rising COVID-19 infections and a polio outbreak. It’s a humanitarian crisis with immense health needs and we’re ready to help.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 677,000 people have already fled the country, the United Nations Refugee Agency reported, with hundreds of thousands more expected to leave within the coming days.

Those in Ukraine are suffering without clean water, electricity, food, and other essential items. The UN estimates that more than 100,000 people are newly displaced, adding to the 1.5 million people internally displaced in the country since 2014.

Donations can be made toward the Americares Ukraine Crisis Fund here.