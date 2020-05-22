Stay Home, Stay Fit: Backyard barre

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a way to get moving this week, we’ve got you covered. Let’s bring the workout outside this week with some backyard barre.

Barre borrows moves from yoga, pilates and especially ballet. Instead of the ballet bar, you can use a tree or the back of a chair for the exercises that require a little help with balance.

Watch the video above for some moves that target the whole body from Hartford Sweat barre instructor Caitlin June Greenbaum.

“I’d like to mention how important movement is for the body and mental health,” said Greenbaum.

She said barre helped her through her own difficult time so she wanted to become a teacher to spread the message.

“I wanted to get other people enticed and stress-free and living amazing lives that they don’t even know they’re capable of, and movement is how I’ve done it, and it’s amazing.”

Hartford Sweat offers their classes online plus free guided meditation — and other videos — on its Facebook page. Information about classes can be found online.