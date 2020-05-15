 

Stay Home, Stay Fit: Baseball clinic led by Waterbury PD keeps kids active

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With youth sports put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, kids everywhere are missing out on America’s pastime. So the Waterbury Police Activity League is offering free virtual baseball clinics to keep kids active.

Waterbury Police’s Activity League baseball normally serves hundreds of kids every spring.

“We’ve got this great park, this nicely groomed field, and unfortunately no baseball,” said Sgt. Ryan Bisette of Waterbury PD.

But Waterbury PAL refuse to strike out.

“We tried to come up with a clinic where we could reach things at home and envision that you might not have all the equipment of a baseball team but it’s something you can do in the comfort of your home and have fun and make it interactive,” he said.

Now they’re offering a clinic live on Facebook every Thursday: https://www.facebook.com/PALWaterbury/

“We get into some conditioning, some exercises to get kids excited, it’s Facebook Live; it’s real life. And then we get into the bread and butter of the program and this week it’s the strike zone and batting,” he said.

On the field or off, they’re continuing to teach the kids how to play.

“Whether it’s our traditional programming or this, we’re not going to leave kids behind, especially now when they need us”

Waterbury PAL plans to run this clinic every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. until Memorial Day.

