Stay Home, Stay Fit: How to run safely

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — With gyms closed, so many are turning to running to get their cardio in but, with any new workout, you have to be careful. So, here are some tips on how to get started without injury.

You want to approach running like you would any workout at the gym, so you want to start slow, have the right equipment, build up the speed, build up the distances,” said Zack Nagle, Trueform running head trainer.

Tip one: Start with a solid foundation.

Ideally get a shoe from a running store or a running company rather than a fashion/lifestyle company,” he said. “Contact your local shoe store. A lot of stores are doing contactless delivery, or even online.”

Tip two: Warm up before your run, stretch after.

“Take five to 10 minutes to warm up,” Nagle said. “Don’t just put on your shoes and go, and do a warmup that’s going to mimic your running: hops, skips, jumps, jump rope for a few seconds, a few minutes. If you’re doing static stretches, do that after you run, you never want to stretch a cold muscle.”

Tip three: Start slow, especially if you’re used to running on a treadmill.

“A motorized treadmill can do up to 20% of the work for you, so it’s easier to get a little lazy with your form so take it slow when it comes to transitioning to running outdoors.”