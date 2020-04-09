Stay Home, Stay Fit: Knockout Fitness offers classes online to keep you active, connected

(WTNH) — You might be feeling a little disconnected while social-distancing, one West Hartford gym is here to help. Knockout Fitness is a tightly knit community and they want to bring that camaraderie and some fresh workouts right to your home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Knockout Fitness is about more than the workout; it’s about the community they’ve built. They’re keeping that community active through Zoom every day.

“We’re offering a couple of different classes,” said John Atallah of KF. “Cardio kickboxing, HIIT training, we’re doing yoga, too.”

“You’re able to see everyone,” said Antony Atallah of KF added, “see the people from class that you miss as well as staying active, trying to healthy, trying to stay normal.”

For the Knockout Fitness crew, the connection is just as important as the workout. “If everyone’s at home twiddling their thumbs all day and not staying active and not staying connected with the people they’re normally being connected with, it’s going to start to weigh on them,” said Kara of KF.

If you want to get a taste, Knockout Fitness is offering free ‘fitspiration’ — they’re posting free bodyweight exercises to their social media.

John said they’re meant to generate workout ideas. “I feel like it’s really hard for some people to work out when they don’t know exactly what to do with their workouts at home,” he said.

Knockout Fitness is offering four weeks of unlimited classes for $80.