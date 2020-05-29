Stay Home, Stay Fit: meal prep tips to stay on track during the pandemic

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that we’re eating at home more often amid the pandemic shutdowns, meal prepping is a great way to have quick, healthy meals while cutting down on how much you’re cooking — and two East Haven brothers have it down to a science.

“Food is always medicine,” said Matt Poleshek. “Make sure you’re getting enough fluids, we’re watching our sodium, processed foods, processed meats, you won’t find any of that here.”

Matt and Steve Poleshek are the brothers behind Platinum Prep in East Haven. They’ve seen how having a healthy meal already made can keep you from splurging on fast food options.

“Having something that’s already done for you, and again, most important, healthy for you, and having a strong immune system is the best anyone can do at a time like this.”

They say the right diet with fresh ingredients can do a lot of good for your overall health but it’s not just about the food — it’s about the portions.

One tip from their store — take the guesswork out by measuring everything, down to the ounce, so you know exactly how much you’re eating.

“We balance everything out, we weigh our sauces,” said Steve.

“Our meals follow the Diabetes Association’s recommendations for how many carbohydrates you should be getting in a meal,” said Matt, “and having the amount of protein in there to match the carbohydrates.”

And if you’re still feeling hungry, don’t hesitate to go a little greener

“If you need a little bit more food or you’re not feeling fully satiated, don’t be scared to eat a little more green beans or brocolli or asparagus, it’s only going to do you good.”

You can order meals from Platinum Prep at platinumprepmeals.com.