Another potential heat wave on tap for CT this week; cooling centers available

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another potential heat wave in Connecticut is on the horizon.

Storm Team 8 says we expecting hot and humid weather Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday will be sunny in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the humidity raising the heat index.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 degrees. Spotty thunderstorms are possible.

Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with more possible spotty storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s to about 90.

In Hartford, there are cooling centers at the library branches and senior centers:

1. Hartford Downtown Main Library @ 500 Main St., Wed-Fri, 9 AM- 6 PM. Library branches are as follows:

Barbour Branch @ 261 Barbour St., Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM

Dwight Branch @ 7 New Park Ave., Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM

Camp Field Branch @ 30 Campfield Ave., Thursday 10 AM – 6 PM

Albany Branch @ 1250 Albany Ave., Thursday 10 AM – 6 PM

2. North End Senior Center @ 80 Coventry St., Wed – Fri 9 AM – 3 PM

3. South End Senior and Wellness Center @ 830 Maple Ave., Wed – Fri 9 AM- 3:30 PM