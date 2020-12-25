Christmas storm underway with heavy rain, tropical storm-like winds

(WTNH) — It will be a ‘green Christmas’ Friday, more of a soggy and windy Christmas, thanks to the heavy rain and strong winds touching down on Connecticut overnight and into the morning. Throughout Christmas morning, Storm Team 8 will track its path.

Most parts of the state are under a High Wind Warning. Tropical storm-like winds between 50-65 miles per hour will stick around through 9 a.m. It is also anticipated to get 1-3 inches of rainfall statewide, which at times will be heavy. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, near 60 in the morning.

The rain combined with snow melt could result in basement flooding and poor drainage flooding.

In the afternoon, the rain will taper down, and temps will drop into the 40s. A flash freeze is possible overnight into Saturday.

Utility companies have been preparing all week in anticipation of the storm.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, over 12,000 Eversource customers are in the dark as a result of the storm. Over 200 UI customers are without power.