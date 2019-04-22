Umbrella alert! - Scattered showers early Monday morning
(WTNH) - Have the rain gear on for today! Another surge of moisture heading our way today with periods of rain. Some of the rain will be heavy during the afternoon. It may dry out briefly Tuesday before another round of rain heads our way Tuesday Night and ends early Wednesday. Pollen numbers may be down a bit, but mold spore numbers are high.
A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for the Connecticut River from Hartford to Long Island Sound. The river will be in minor flood stage for most of the week.
Today: Umbrella Alert again! On/Off rain. Some of the rain will be heavy for the afternoon! Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight: Rain tapering. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: More sun than clouds with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Rain at night.
Wednesday: Rain ending early followed by sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Clouds and sunshine with highs near 65.
Friday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Passing clouds with warmer temps returning. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
