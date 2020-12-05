Connecticut faces rain, snow, and strong winds in first Nor’easter of season

(WTNH) — Connecticut is experiencing the big three in the state’s first Nor’easter of the season Saturday: pouring rain, heavy snow, and wind gusts.

Tolland and Windham counties are under a severe winter storm warning, with heavy snow expected to leave five to 10 inches behind. Winds can gust as high as 35 MPH. The warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons stopped by a rest stop on Interstate-84 in Willington Saturday afternoon to check on the snowfall. In the broadcast, you can see snow sticking to the roads and traffic traveling slow, at around 35 MPH on the highway.

Meanwhile, on the shoreline, Storm Team 8 says there could just be a coating of snow. However, wind gusts can be as high as 40 MPH in New Haven, 47 MPH in Clinton, and 44 MPH in Stonington Saturday afternoon.

As we head into Saturday evening, the rain and snow will taper down in the eastern part of the state by 9 p.m. Watch out for icy spots on Sunday morning, as temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s at night.

Over 10,000 Eversource customers are without power due to the strong winds and heavy snow, with the biggest outages in Stafford, Willington, and Tolland.