WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.

Saturday's heavy rain certainly contributed to that. News 8 visited Great River Park in West Hartford to observe the flooding.

This happens around this time every year due to conditions to our North.

Tim Sargent of the New England Water Science Center said, "In northern New England there's the last of the snow melt essentially is going to contribute to the flow of the river. it takes some time for the water to get down to southern New England. that's why next week we expect to have some higher flows."

the New England Water Science Center was out on the water on Saturday to measure levels for flood warning purposes.