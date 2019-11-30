Closings
There are currently 72 active closings. Click for more details.

Snow ending with bright and cold weather for the afternoon

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

This intense and “odd” Winter storm is finishing up this morning after a huge range of snow amounts overnight. Plan on a bright and cold day today. No big storms this week, but it will be on the cold side and a few flurries are possible tomorrow.

Today: Snow ending for eastern CT then increasing sunshine statewide. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chill in the 20s.

Tonight: Passing clouds with lows in the upper teens to upper twenties.

Wednesday: Clouds and limited sun with a flurry possible. Highs in the 30s, near 40° shore.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy with highs in the 30s, near 40° shore.

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers inland and rain/snow showers shoreline. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s.

Monday & Tuesday: Rainy and warmer with 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss