Snow ending with bright and cold weather for the afternoon

This intense and “odd” Winter storm is finishing up this morning after a huge range of snow amounts overnight. Plan on a bright and cold day today. No big storms this week, but it will be on the cold side and a few flurries are possible tomorrow.

Today: Snow ending for eastern CT then increasing sunshine statewide. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chill in the 20s.

Tonight: Passing clouds with lows in the upper teens to upper twenties.

Wednesday: Clouds and limited sun with a flurry possible. Highs in the 30s, near 40° shore.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy with highs in the 30s, near 40° shore.

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers inland and rain/snow showers shoreline. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s.

Monday & Tuesday: Rainy and warmer with 40s and 50s.