Governor activates severe cold weather protocol, tractor-trailers ban not from highways during the snowstorm

(WTNH) — The governor has activated the severe cold weather protocol calling tractor trailers not being allowed on highways in Connecticut during the snowstorm.

The ban ends at 9 am Thursday. Shelters are ready to keep people out of the cold.

“211 is going to act as a clearinghouse to ensure that shelter space is available. And all of the shelters and all of our municipalities have received instructions from the American Red Cross and our agency on how to conduct sheltering safely with social distancing during this covid operation.”

Call 2-1-1 if you need a ride to a shelter or if you need a warm place to hunker down.