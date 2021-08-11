Heat advisory, excessive heat watch in effect around CT for week’s remainder; here’s how to stay cool

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are asked to be aware of the warmer temperatures and humidity forecasted for the state for the rest of the week.
The entire state is currently under a heat advisory, in effect until Wednesday evening. Many parts of the state are under an excessive heat watch through Thursday night. There is also an air quality alert in effect in some parts of the state.
Storm Team 8 says it will be hot and humid Wednesday with highs between 88-93. However, the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103 inland. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day.
Thursday will be a repeat of heat and humidity. Temperatures will be around 95 inland, and we could see the heat index between 102-107.
Friday will be hazy and more afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-90s again and there will be another three-digit heat index for Friday and even Saturday.
It will get cooler on Sunday, with highs in the 80s with less humidity.
Cooling centers are now open across the state. Governor Ned Lamont is asking Connecticut residents to stay cool this week and to call 211 to find a cooling center.
Here’s how to beat the heat this summer:
Stay Cool:
Emergency officials want to make sure you keep your body cool to avoid heat-related illness.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, do not rely on just a fan as your primary cooling source.
Avoid direct sunlight if you can. If you have to be outside, do your best to limit activity to the morning and evening. And, rest in the shade so that your body can get a chance to cool off. Try to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Take cool showers or baths.
Our furry friends need to keep cool too! Have water and shade available to them, especially if they cannot be brought indoors.
The United Way has a list of cooling centers that residents can go cool down. You can also call 211.
Stay Hydrated:
Be sure to drink more water than you usually do, and remind others to do so. Get a head start; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a sip.
Officials say it’s important to keep drinking water to replenish the fluids your body loses through sweat.
Be sure to avoid drinks with high amounts of sugar.
Stay Safe:
Make sure the people around you are keeping cool and are staying healthy.
Check on your neighbors, especially older people, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses. Make sure they can stay cool in their homes and are drinking water.
For our pets:
These tips on how to keep pets cool during the hot weather come from ASPCA:
Keep pets inside if it’s extremely hot. If they’re outside, make sure there is a shady place they can rest in. Leep fresh, clean water accessible to them outside.
Do not over-exercise your pet.
Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. In Connecticut, someone that leaves an animal in the car during extreme weather could be charged with animal cruelty.
Symptoms for overheating in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heat stroke since they can’t pant as effectively.
Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool, even if they are good swimmers. Gradually introduce your pets to water and make sure your pet uses a flotation device on boats. Rinse your dog off to remove chlorine or salt from fur. Try to have your pet avoid drinking pool water.