Heat advisory, excessive heat watch in effect around CT for week’s remainder; here’s how to stay cool

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are asked to be aware of the warmer temperatures and humidity forecasted for the state for the rest of the week.

The entire state is currently under a heat advisory, in effect until Wednesday evening. Many parts of the state are under an excessive heat watch through Thursday night. There is also an air quality alert in effect in some parts of the state.

Storm Team 8 says it will be hot and humid Wednesday with highs between 88-93. However, the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103 inland. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Thursday will be a repeat of heat and humidity. Temperatures will be around 95 inland, and we could see the heat index between 102-107.

Friday will be hazy and more afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-90s again and there will be another three-digit heat index for Friday and even Saturday.

It will get cooler on Sunday, with highs in the 80s with less humidity.