'Apocalyptic:' One Florida town demolished by Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The small Gulf Coast community of Mexico Beach was known as a slice of old Florida.
Now it lies in splinters.
Hit head-on by Hurricane Michael, homes in the town of about 1,190 people were shattered or ripped from their foundations. Boats were tossed like toys. The streets closest to the water looked as if a bomb had gone off.
What the 9-foot storm surge didn't destroy, the 155 mph (250 kph) winds finished off.
Now, rescuers and residents are struggling to get into the ground-zero town to assess the damage and search for the hundreds of people believed to have stayed behind.
More Stories
-
- US stocks slump on day of wide swings
- Two Mega Power jackpots back up for grabs
- The Latest: Human rights groups refer Khashoggi case to UN
- New London police warn of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
- East Lyme and Stonington police looking to identify theater thieves
- No surprise: Kanye's free-style riffs dominate Oval Office
- Study: E-cigarette use more than doubles in 2 years among CT high schoolers
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Apocalyptic:' One Florida town demolished by Michael
The small Gulf Coast community of Mexico Beach was known as a slice of old Florida.Read More »
- NEW VIDEO: Helicopter tour of Mexico Beach, "It's gone"
- Drone video shows destruction in Panama City
- CT Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Michael cleanup
- Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
- Bands of heavy rain moving across Connecticut
- More than 350k without power in Florida
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Two Mega Power jackpots back up for grabs
You might want to stop by your nearest grocery store or gas station when you...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New London police warn of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
Police in New London are warning residents of what they're calling a...Read More »
-
East Lyme and Stonington police looking to identify theater thieves
East Lyme and Stonington police are hoping you recognize two men and two...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Study: E-cigarette use more than doubles in 2 years among CT high schoolers
New information was released on Thursday regarding the popularity of vaping...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Quinnipiac to allow students to self-report test scores on college applications
Quinnipiac University is changing the way it accepts test scores on its...Read More »
Video Center
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER UPDATE
Flash Flood Watch remains in effect overnight. Rain into the morning rush for southern and eastern areas, gusty wind too. Then November-like for the weekend with a wet start to Saturday then dry!!!Read More »
-
Digital Update: Thursday Afternoon
A Southington man accused of sexual assault was arrested Thursday. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Ethan Allen Design Tip: Mixing Elements in a Space
To add comfort and dimension to a room, try mixing elements.Read More »