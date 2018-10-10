Hurricane

Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 02:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 02:05 PM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida Wednesday, as Hurricane Michael officially made its landfall in the United States.

Hurricane Michael is the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle. The National Weather Service is forecasting the Category 4 storm to bring torrential rains, maximum winds of up to 145 mph and life-threatening storm surge to the northeastern Gulf Coast.

"Michael is on track to be a life-threatening hurricane," said Brian Scheel, Americares Director of Emergency Response. "Our response team is on the way and ready to meet the health needs in affected communities."

The governors of Florida, Alabama and Georgia have declared states of emergency.

35 Florida counties issued a federal disaster declaration

Americares emergency response team is expected to arrive in Jacksonville, Fla. later today. They are prepared to deliver emergency medicines and relief supplies for displaced families and provide support to impacted health clinics. 

The health-focused relief organization has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment's notice, with emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses throughout the U.S., Europe and India. 

On average, Americares responds to 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crisis worldwide each year. 

Other disasters Americares has aided: 

  • Hurricane Sandy
  • Harvey
  • Irma
  • Maria
  • Florence
  • 2018 California wildfires 

Donations to Americares Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Fund will support its response to the storm. If you are interested in making a donation to help relief efforts, visit Americares.org

