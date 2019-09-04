CT Red Cross volunteers remain on the ground in the southeast to assist Dorian victims

(WTNH)– Red Cross volunteers are always critical when it comes to helping people recover from a natural disaster. A group from Connecticut is already on the ground in Florida to assist the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Many are helping in shelters right now and some are waiting at the headquarters in Orlando until they get their marching orders.

News 8 spoke with one woman who says they couldn’t leave the hotel because of conditions.

Related: Hurricane Dorian weakens, Bahamas suffer devastating aftermath

“Heavy, heavy rain and very strong wind. Wind gusts,” said Ursula Sowinski.

New Britain’s Ursula Sowinski is one of about 30 Connecticut Red Cross volunteers who are spread throughout the Southeast. She’s a shelter supervisor who is at their headquarters in an Orlando hotel and she’s waiting to hear where she’s needed next.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to relieve some Red Cross volunteers in other locations or open up new ones along the coast,” said Sowinski.

Now as the storm moves up the coast, thousands are finding help in shelters, like one in Savannah, Georgia

In South Carolina, highways were reversed to help ease traffic. Since the storm is now a Category Two, many are opting to ride it out. But officials are warning neighbors that if they get trapped, first responders can’t get to them.

“It’s not over yet. It’s still going up the coast. So, it’s still a possibility to wreak havoc and the Red Cross is there for anyone who needs us,” said Sowinski.

In the Carolinas, they’ve already closed airports and put in curfews as they expect the weather to pick up Wednesday night.