Hurricane Dorian to impact holiday weekend travel

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– As Hurricane Dorian barrels towards Florida, travelers are gearing up for what could be a rough holiday weekend to fly.

Some are getting ready to fly down to Florida to eventually help with the aftermath of this strong storm. As we head through the next 24 to 48 hours, it’s going to be a much different story.

Airlines will start canceling flights to and from all of the major cities in Florida. We’re talking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa to name a few.

Related: CT Relief workers on the way to Sunshine state to help prep for Hurricane Dorian

They want to get their aircraft out of those areas that are going to be hit hard, especially with those destructive winds.

The majority of the airlines have also posted travel advisories on their websites. If you or a family members was going to be flying between Connecticut and Florida in the coming days through the middle of next week, you can change your flight and won’t be charged.

As all of this is going on, you have volunteers from the Red Cross and Americares that are starting to head down to Florida. They’ll be helping with efforts before, during and especially after the storm.

Related: Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 2 hurricane this weekend

The Red Cross is urging people in the path of Dorian to take precautions now so if you have parents, grandparents or anyone else who lives down in Florida, especially along the coastal areas, now is a good time to make sure they’re doing whatever they need to do to stay safe.

Also, as the airlines start to cancel flights this could have a ripple effect across the system, especially with positioning aircraft. So their could be delays or cancellations on other routes, not even near Florida. So keep that in mind.