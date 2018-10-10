WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
Live Coverage from News 8's sister station WMBB in Panama City, FL:
Weather Updates from News 8's sister station WFLA in Tampa, FL:
LINK: Get more Hurricane Michael Coverage from Storm Team 8
Get the latest details on Hurricane Michael from News 8's sister stations directly in the storm's path.Read More »
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
- 5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
- Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
- Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
- Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
