NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor caught a rare sight during the forecast Saturday morning.

Commonly known as a shooting star or fireball, a meteor was seen shooting through the morning skies of Connecticut.

A meteor is a space rock, more known as a meteoroid, that enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burns up.

Watch the video above to listen to Ashley Baylor and Sarah Cody’s conversation.