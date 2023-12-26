What a gray and dreary day! Expect cloudy skies overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start dry, however, rain will take over through the afternoon. This is not good news for anyone whose sump pump is still going off from last week! But here’s the silver lining–we won’t have to deal with gusty winds–in fact, winds should be relatively light. Not much sunshine in the forecast this week–Thursday and Friday look cloudy and damp as well.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing by midday. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. Highs near 50°.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with some lingering showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of spotty showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: More sunshine with highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.