Morning commute could be affected by first mix/snow of season

(WTNH) — Friday morning’s commute all around Connecticut is going to be a wet one. It may be a slippery one too; the road will likely be the slickest between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., once the snow starts to fall.

We are waking up to wind with rain, or a mix, which will change to snow in the northern part of the state, which could be slushy in the northern hills.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties from 4 a.m. to noon Friday.

Inland of southern Connecticut and near the shoreline, the rain will be changing to wet snow or a mix later on in the morning. It will clear off late in the day.

A Freeze Watch has also been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and Southern New London counties from Friday night through Saturday morning.

By the end of the day, the state should see between a coating of snow to 3 inches. We will have gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Schools will be calling for delays, cancelations, and, new this year, distance learning days due to the weather. Click here for News 8’s list of school closings.

Get the latest weather forecast from Storm Team 8 here.