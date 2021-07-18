National Weather Service investigating ‘weak’ tornado that touched down in Somers Sunday

Storm Team 8 Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Somers, CT, damage from Sunday weather activity 7-18-2021. Photo provided by: Sarah Moynihan Bollinger

SOMERS, Conn (WTNH) — Reports of damage in the town of Somers has prompted The National Weather Service (NWS) to investigate what they have determined to be a ‘weak tornado that touched down on Sunday.

Social media posts of the town show trees toppled down on residential properties, and some poles being knocked over.

Photo provided by: Sarah Moynihan Bollinger

NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn @WX1BOX reports they have received information of a tornado touching down in the Somers CT area at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Click here for more information and data on the NWS report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss