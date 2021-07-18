National Weather Service investigating ‘weak’ tornado that touched down in Somers Sunday

SOMERS, Conn (WTNH) — Reports of damage in the town of Somers has prompted The National Weather Service (NWS) to investigate what they have determined to be a ‘weak tornado that touched down on Sunday.

Social media posts of the town show trees toppled down on residential properties, and some poles being knocked over.

Photo provided by: Sarah Moynihan Bollinger

NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn @WX1BOX reports they have received information of a tornado touching down in the Somers CT area at approximately 6:20 p.m.

