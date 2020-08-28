PHOTOS: Severe weather slams CT with heavy winds, rain, leaves widespread storm damage

(WTNH) — This storm left a path of destruction in its wake. And anytime there’s severe weather, we ant to see what our viewers are seeing.

It came in fast and caused widespread damage. Trees were torn down, power wires pulled to the ground causing widespread power outages. Eversource and UI reported tens of thousands of customers in the dark following the storm.

This comes only weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread power outages and storm damage across Connecticut.

The storm Thursday affected towns from Westport to North Haven, Hamden to Branford, and Bethany to Clinton.

Governor Ned Lamont approved 100 National Guardsmen Thursday night to assist with search and rescue in East Haven and Branford, and road clearance in North Haven.

In Hamden – one of the hardest-hit towns in the state – Mayor Curt Leng stated, “Our Town was hit very hard today, and there was a lot of damage, but I’m very thankful that we do not believe there were any major injuries. Our residents can count on the fact that our Public Safety and first responder crews will be all-hands-on-deck and working through the night, and then as long as it takes to make our streets safe.”

Cleanup began for many across the state Thursday night and will likely go on for days.