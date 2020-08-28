PHOTOS: Severe weather slams CT with heavy winds, rain, leaves widespread storm damage

Storm Team 8 Weather

(WTNH) — This storm left a path of destruction in its wake. And anytime there’s severe weather, we ant to see what our viewers are seeing.

It came in fast and caused widespread damage. Trees were torn down, power wires pulled to the ground causing widespread power outages. Eversource and UI reported tens of thousands of customers in the dark following the storm.

This comes only weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread power outages and storm damage across Connecticut.

The storm Thursday affected towns from Westport to North Haven, Hamden to Branford, and Bethany to Clinton.

Governor Ned Lamont approved 100 National Guardsmen Thursday night to assist with search and rescue in East Haven and Branford, and road clearance in North Haven.

In Hamden – one of the hardest-hit towns in the state – Mayor Curt Leng stated, “Our Town was hit very hard today, and there was a lot of damage, but I’m very thankful that we do not believe there were any major injuries. Our residents can count on the fact that our Public Safety and first responder crews will be all-hands-on-deck and working through the night, and then as long as it takes to make our streets safe.”

Cleanup began for many across the state Thursday night and will likely go on for days.

  • Storm cloud looking across the Housatonic River in Stratford to Devon and Laurel Beach in Milford — Charotte Galaty – 082720
  • Darlene in Clinton – lightning strike – 082720
  • Donald W. Polek – Brandford – storm damage – car window smashed – 082720
  • Ray Pompano – East Haven – storm damage – pool destroyed – 082720
  • Looking southwest from Clinton Yacht Haven – Patricia Griffith-Kruger – storm cloud – 082720
  • Bill Collett – Bethlehem – storm clouds – 082720
  • Money Island – Thimble Islands – Branford – tree down – storm damage – Ben Millspaugh – 082720
  • Michael Ferrera – North Haven – lightning – 082720
  • George Mathewson – storm cloud- Southbury – 082720
  • Overturned truck in storm, no one inside – North Main Street in North Haven – Sharon – 082720
  • Michael Lavarone Jr – I-95 southbound shut down in Branford – storm damage – tree down – 082720
  • Storm damage North Haven – Bayard Ave – Chris Kirby WTNH – 082720
  • North Haven storm damage – Brenda – 082720
  • Leslie Cummings in North Haven near I-91 north – storm clouds – 082720
  • Leslie Cummings in North Haven near I-91 north – storm damage – 082720
  • Leslie Cummings in North Haven near I-91 north – storm flooding – 082720
  • Andrew Mills – storm damage – trees down – Hamden – 082720
  • JoAnne – Potter Avenue North Haven – storm damage – 082720
  • Munson and Amity Road in Bethany – power lines torn down – 082720
  • Branford – Tree down – Michelle Montero – 082720
  • Kristen – Tornado damage – storm damage – tree into pool – North Branford – 082720
  • Kassidy Keirstead – North Madison – storm cloud with rotation – 082720
  • Robert McCormack – storm damage – tree onto house – Route 139 in North Branford – 082720
  • Tree down – storm damage – Hamden Spring Glen – 082720
  • Branford – Tree down – Michelle Montero – 082720

