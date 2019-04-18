Storm Team 8 Weather

Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

(WTNH) - With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood. 

In East Hartford, the Connecticut River consumed almost all of Great River Park.

Storm Team 8 brought out the drone to get a closer look.

There is a flood warning along the Connecticut River from now through Saturday.

