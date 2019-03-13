Rain, rain, and… more rain for Tuesday morning

(WTNH) – Some unsettled weather tody with showers and thunderstorms. Take your umbrella! Less rain as te week continues.

Early This Morning: Umbrella Alert! Increasing cloudiness with showers/t-showers arriving in western CT.

Tuesday: Becoming humid. On/off showers and thunderstorms. Some will be heavy, but there will be breaks too. Highs 75-80.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny, very warm and humid with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Bright, hot & humid. Highs 85-90…Cooler Beaches.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower/t-shower at night. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Less humid with a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: A bit cooler with clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 70s with low humidity.