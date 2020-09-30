Rain, wind storm causes over 22K outages in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The state of Connecticut is enduring a rain and wind storm early Wednesday morning, causing some major outages in the state.

Luckily, the rain and wind won’t last all day, and things will gradually dry up by midday. Storm Team 8 will track the rain through Wednesday morning’s commute.

Expect windy conditions up to 40 MPH. By the afternoon, we’ll be back under the sunshine with more comfortable conditions.

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource reports 22,769 are without power in the state.

UI reports 2,267 are without power.

Thursday will be dry before more showers move in Friday.