Round 2: Storms cause damage across southern Connecticut Sunday

(WTNH)–Over 7,400 Eversource and UI customers across southern Connecticut remain without powerdue to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. At one point the number was over 14,000.

Many of them are Eversource customers from Norwalk, Westport, Stamford, and Darien. Just under 600 UI customers in Fairfield are without power. That number is down from over 5,000 at one point.

Fairfield and New Haven Counties experienced Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that were in effect between 1:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Trees fell onto roads and highways across Fairfield County throughout the afternoon, causing delays and road closings at times including in Fairfield where police say a tree fell on a vehicle on Sturges Highway.

I-95 South in Darien between Exit 14-13 experienced heavy delays for nearly two hours due to a downed tree in the road.

Tree down on 95-Southbound in Darien. (Photo: @michaeld021 on Twitter)

Nursery Street, Norwalk, CT. Power lines and transformer down with tree. (Photo and caption: @WeatherNut27 on Twitter)

Post Rd @ Coachlamp is closed due to a fallen tree and downed power lines caused by a swift moving storm that has come through town within the last hour. Please stay away from downed power lines and call 9-1-1 for true emergencies only. Thank you — Darien Police (@DarienPD) June 30, 2019

Hazardous conditions throughout the town. Multiple road closures because of trees and power lines down. Please be patient as Officers are working hard responding to calls for service. pic.twitter.com/5YY2mTMGFh — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) June 30, 2019

Wife just sent me these…Hailing in Madison right now. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/EHE1no49JL — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) June 30, 2019

The thunderstorm that just came through the city has caused numerous trees and wires to come down. Stay away from downed wires. pic.twitter.com/3E7rednR5O — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) June 30, 2019

Storm damage throughout Stamford, use caution on the roadways. In our area Upland Road, Sherwood Road, and White Birch Lane are closed. — Belltown Volunteer Fire Dept (@BelltownFire) June 30, 2019

