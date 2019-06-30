Round 2: Storms cause damage across southern Connecticut Sunday

(WTNH)–Over 7,400 Eversource and UI customers across southern Connecticut remain without powerdue to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. At one point the number was over 14,000.
Many of them are Eversource customers from Norwalk, Westport, Stamford, and Darien. Just under 600 UI customers in Fairfield are without power. That number is down from over 5,000 at one point.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties experienced Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that were in effect between 1:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Trees fell onto roads and highways across Fairfield County throughout the afternoon, causing delays and road closings at times including in Fairfield where police say a tree fell on a vehicle on Sturges Highway.
I-95 South in Darien between Exit 14-13 experienced heavy delays for nearly two hours due to a downed tree in the road.
News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.
