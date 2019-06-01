Storm Team 8 Weather

Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak

Posted: May 31, 2019

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:24 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Across the country, we average about 269 tornadoes in the month of May.  Just within the last two weeks, there have been roughly 263 confirmed tornadoes.

With these latest outbreaks, we have seen pictures and videos that are prime examples of what not to do if you see a tornado; Standing outside while a tornado is on the ground, taking video with a funnel cloud developing overhead, taking any pictures or videos near windows with debris flying around.

On Friday, a video was posted of kids outside during baseball practice with a funnel cloud in the background. Since we are no strangers to tornadoes, here's a quick reminder of what to do if a tornado warning is issued or you spot one yourself.

If you're in a house or building, get to the basement or lowest level. Stay away from the outer walls and windows.

If you're in a mobile home, abandon it and seek sturdy shelter.

If you are driving a see a tornado, pull over and find a sturdy shelter or if you are caught by extreme winds and debris, duck below the windows and cover your head.

