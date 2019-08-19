Severe thunderstorms Monday cause mass outages and train delays across the state

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Thousands are without power and Metro North is delayed after Monday evening’s severe thunderstorm.

Related Content: Storm Team 8 Interactive Weather Map

United Illuminating reports a total of 6320 outages across Fairfield, Hamden, and Milford. UI reports that its crews have been dispatched.

Eversource reports a total of 3834 outages across Coventry, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, and Westport.

In a tweet, Hamden Fire Department report that there are seven power lines down in their town, including primaries.

Seven events with power lines down in #Hamden including primaries. @UnitedIllum estimates 1,400 residents without power. Repair crews have been dispatched. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) August 19, 2019

Metro North Railroad’s New Haven line is delayed 40 minutes due to the storms.

New Haven Line continues to experience delays up to 40 minutes due to weather-related signal issues near Cos Cob. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) August 19, 2019

In a release, Westport Fire Department said that the storm caused minor flooding and brought down trees and wires throughout the town. There are a few roads that remain impassable as of 645p: portions of Weston Road, Woodside Avenue, and Richmondville Avenue.

According to WFD, one home in Westport caught fire after being struck by lightening. Fire crews were able to quickly put it out.

Submit your weather photos here: