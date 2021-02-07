Snow piling up across Connecticut Sunday, 3”-5” expected in most spots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — And just like that, the snowfall is picking up across Connecticut Sunday.

Roadways are already getting covered in snow, making them slick.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are up across the state. The conditions should improve in the evening, as the storm is expected to taper off between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Most places are expected to get between 3” and 5”. However, the southeastern part of the state is expected to see higher snow totals.

Storm Team 8 will be monitoring Sunday’s winter storm throughout the day and evening, ahead of Monday’s morning commute. Roads will be slick across the whole state all day but will improve Sunday night.

Crews in New Haven have been preparing all weekend for the snow, all while still recovering from the blizzard of a winter storm we got last Monday.

A parking ban is in effect in downtown New London so the plows can clear the roadways.

The snow was starting to really come down when News 8 took a drive to New London just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

As the first flakes of snow touched down on Connecticut Sunday, folks headed up to the slopes for an exciting snow day at Ski Mount Southington.

Rail Jam is happening at Ski Mount Southington, which is a rare occurrence and makes for an exciting time for both new and veteran skiers.

The storm last Monday left plenty of powder for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy, and the few more inches we’re getting Sunday will only make it better. There will also be less wind expected for this snowstorm.