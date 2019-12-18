Snow squall brings blinding conditions and slippery roads across the state, arctic temps on the way

(WTNH) — Snow squalls moved through the state Wednesday afternoon, causing blinding, white-out conditions and slippery roads.

The National Weather Service defines a ‘squall’ as a “quick, intense burst of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds. [It is] short-lived, typically last less than 3 hours, [and] normally occurs during the day.”

Squalls are a danger for driving conditions because they rapidly reduce visibility and may cause chain-reaction accidents.

You may be hearing the term 'snow squall warning' this afternoon. So here's some information on snow squalls and how to stay safe if a warning is issued ❄️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HqYHf3QRyT — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 18, 2019

Some of our viewers and WTNH talent captured some great squall footage Wednesday afternoon as the storm moved through the state:

Milford snow squall – Photo: George Kenyon via Reportit!

