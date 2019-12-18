Live Now
Snow squall brings blinding conditions and slippery roads across the state, arctic temps on the way

Storm Team 8 Weather

by: Teresa Pellicano

(WTNH) — Snow squalls moved through the state Wednesday afternoon, causing blinding, white-out conditions and slippery roads.

The National Weather Service defines a ‘squall’ as a “quick, intense burst of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds. [It is] short-lived, typically last less than 3 hours, [and] normally occurs during the day.”

Squalls are a danger for driving conditions because they rapidly reduce visibility and may cause chain-reaction accidents.

Some of our viewers and WTNH talent captured some great squall footage Wednesday afternoon as the storm moved through the state:

  • Milford snow squall – Photo: George Kenyon via Reportit!
Orange snow squall time lapse – Video: Justin Kearney via ReportIt!

