Today’s Connecticut Forecast

Some unsettled weather today with showers and thunderstorms. Take your umbrella! Less rain as the week continues. Some nice weather Thursday-Friday.

This Afternoon: Umbrella Alert! On/off rain and thunderstorms. Some will be heavy, but there will be breaks too. Highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Evening showers ending with some partial clearing overnight. Still a bit humid with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny, very warm and humid with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Bright, hot & humid. Highs 85-90…Cooler Beaches.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers/t-showers during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Less humid with a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: A bit cooler with clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with low humidity.

Tuesday: Quiet weather continues with highs around 80°.

