Tornado watch, warnings for parts of Connecticut Sunday evening

Conn. (WTNH) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of the state Sunday until 10 P.M. However, a Tornado Warning has been issued for the northwestern corner of Connecticut until 7 p.m.

Some storms this afternoon and evening will be intense with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. It’s possible that a tornado spins up, so pay attention to the weather!

The National Weather Service has reported a “radar-indicated rotation” in the northwest corner of CT.

Once we get through today, our attention turns to Tropical Storm Isaias. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the shoreline this week. This storm will bring us some much-needed rain along with some gusty winds, but it’s certainly not going to be a blockbuster event.

The rain will start Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday morning. Overall, we could be looking at 2″ to 4″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

Sunday night: Evening storms. Warm and humid. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain developing overnight.

Tuesday: Tracking Isaias: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds, possibly ranging from 35-45 MPH. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Lingering rain through the morning, then drying out. Highs in the mid-80s.