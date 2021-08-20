Tracking Henri; potentially bringing hurricane-like weather to CT Sunday through Monday

(WTNH) — Tropical Storm Henri (French pronunciation: “aoN-RIY”) is heading toward New England this weekend and is set to touch down in Connecticut Sunday into Monday morning.

Storm Team 8 is keeping a close eye on Henri, as there is a chance that a hurricane watch will be issued for parts of Connecticut Friday morning. Viewers are encouraged to check in on the forecast throughout Saturday as we get a better idea of when and where Henri will precisely hit CT.

Windy and heavy rain is possible Sunday. And Monday will be cloudy with a few thundershowers, depending on when Henri will leave. Highs in the low 80s.

Flooding is an issue of concern. Connecticut saw plenty of flash floods when Tropical Storm Elsa hit earlier this summer, and even on Thursday from the remnants of Fred. A tornado also touched down in Thompson Thursday.

Eversource says it is preparing for Henri by preparing line and tree crews to respond to any potential impact the storm has on its customers and communities.

“One of the biggest challenges for storms like Henri is that changes in the storm track can significantly alter potential impacts. We will continue to adjust our response plans to shift crews and other resources accordingly as the storm approaches New England, and our dedicated employees are ready to work around the clock to serve our customers,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom.

The American Red Cross is also preparing for the storm, getting relief and aid ready to go. The Red Cross recommends families create an evacuation plan and review it before the storm, just in case of an emergency. Also, build an emergency kit; pack water, food, first aid kit, tools, blankets, and phone chargers.