Warming centers open in Hartford as temps drop below freezing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Arroyo Recreation Center is opening an overnight warming center as temps drop below freezing Tuesday night.

The warming center is at 30 Pope Park Drive in Hartford. It is open to those in need from 7pm to 7am.

The center is staying open through Saturday morning.

Joe Dow, a Hartford resident praising the center saying, “It is a great opportunity to get people off of the streets, so if we ever did need it we would know that we would have someplace to come to, that is good for the community.”

Hartford has a half-dozen warming centers open during the day, as well.