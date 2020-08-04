Westbrook town officials urge residents to evacuate as area braces Tropical Storm Isaias impact

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — In Westbrook, town officials are urging residents to evacuate this morning as the state braces for impact from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Definitely the calm before the storm early Tuesday morning, but when things do get rough, the Town of Westbrook is telling everyone maybe it won’t be the place you want to be.

Many Westbrook residents probably remember Tropical Storm Irene nine years ago this month where the area got hit quite hard right along the shoreline. Remember, that happened at the end of August as kids were heading back to school.

This is the height of the summer rental season. So folks who are just visiting are being told go back home unless you want part of your vacation to be in a town with no power, which means no stores, gas stations, and maybe no running water if the house where you’re staying has a well.

For residents, the town is saying have a plan in place to head inland and stay with friends, relatives, or in a hotel for this afternoon and tonight. That is especially true if you live right on the water or along one of the shoreline marshes that can flood in a storm.

If you’re staying, they say to have five to seven days worth of supplies, including water, in case the power is out in town for that long. Everything that can blow away should come inside. We heard from the police chief one town over in Old Saybrook where they are stocking up the storm shelter just in case.