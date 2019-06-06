Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Top Stories
Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march
Tiger Woods removed from for wrongful death lawsuit
Stretch Your Dollar: How much a side hustle can bring in
Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
HARTFORD PD: Expect delays from 5 major events in the Hartford area tonight
Top Stories
Jackknifed tanker truck closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford, road has reopened
Top Stories
Metro-North resumes service after brief suspension between Bridgeport and Stratford
Traffic Alerts for Stamford, Waterbury, and Waterford during the weekend
Construction project to close I-95 in Stamford again this weekend
Officials: Units respond to crash involving multiple vehicles, animal in Tolland
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
Top Stories
Man charged with bomb hoax on 2015 Super Bowl
Top Stories
IOC strips Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA
Top Stories
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
UConn board expected to finalize switch from AAC to Big East
LEADING OFF: Ohtani works off mound, Keuchel makes 2nd start
UConn’s Jim Penders named Northeast Coach of the Year
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Drake breaks The Beatles historic record
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Hartford Yard Goats welcomes one millionth fan
Top Stories
New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival coming to Goffe Street Park
Meet a healthcare hero. Gaylord physician providing medical care to disabled women.
Today’s Dish: ‘Toy Story 4’ opening weekend to be best in franchise
The Dressing Room Boutique helps you pack for a summer vacation!
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Advances in Health
Search
Search
Search
Abusing
Florida day care worker arrested after video shows her smacking, tossing toddlers, police say
Don't Miss
Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill
Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Officials holding forum to discuss recent burglaries in Hartford
Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian walk their dog
Victims of weekend double shooting in Hartford identified
More Don't Miss