The most Google searched Super Bowl foods for each state

(WTNH) — The Big Game is happening this weekend and there’s a good chance many of us are looking forward to what’s off the big screen: Food!

Bid On Equipment found the most Google searched foods for Super Bowl Sunday in each state from January 2019 to February 2019.

There were a few staples, including various types of dips, baked nachos, chicken wings, and cocktail weenies.

Connecticut’s most popular food for the game day, according to the data, is cocktail weenies. The tiny hot dogs are also the most popular choice in 10 other states.

In a survey of 1,200 people conducted by BoE, Americans hosting a Super Bowl party spend an average of $174.

Since its start in 1967, the Super Bowl has taken place on Sundays. 43 percent of people are in favor of changing the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday.

