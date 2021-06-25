Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Back to School 2021-2022
Health
9/11 Never Forget
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
BestReviews
Cannabis in Connecticut
Hurricane Preparedness
Top Stories
PD: Wauregan man charged in armed March duplex burglary, car theft
Top Stories
All but one school in Cheshire will start school year Tuesday
Video
Gas prices could increase nationwide for few weeks due to Ida
Video
The Latest: S Korea sees drop in transmissions after jump
No stranger to plagues, Venice opens film fest with caution
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Urías MLB-high 15th W; Dodgers end Braves’ 13-game road run
Top Stories
Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7
Franco, AL East-leading Rays win 8th in row, top Red Sox 6-1
LEADING OFF: Báez, Lindor set to hear from frustrated fans
Giants’ Cueto out with cold, Wood tests positive for virus
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Middlesex Health: Using Bulkamid to Treat Stress Urinary Incontinence
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: Am I Ready to Retire?
Video
Top Stories
Weekend staycations in Northeast, CT
Video
Fair Season – CT’s Best Season!
Video
Money Wisdom: Building Your Financial House
Video
Miss America 2021
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
theater
Connecticut theaters mandating masks, COVID vaccinations for upcoming shows
Video
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
News 8 Newscasts
Armed robber holds up New Haven pizza shop, gets away with cash; PD on the hunt for suspect
Video
CT residents to receive first-round of Back to Work CT signing bonus payments this week
Video
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight in West Hartford; PD closing in on brazen suspects
Video
4 males wanted for questioning in Bridgeport homicide; PD asking for public’s help identifying group
Video
Don't Miss
Visit regional tourist attractions reopening for business in ‘Destination New England’
Video
First Days of School for Connecticut
More Don't Miss