Avon Theatre updates COVID-19 safety policy

STAMFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Avon Theatre Film Center will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID for attending shows and events effective on Friday, Sept. 3.

Avon Theatre said with the persistent and growing danger posed by the coronavirus, this decision was made to provide a safe and comfortable environment for their patrons and employees.

The theatre will require everyone to wear masks in all areas of the building. Audience members can only take their masks off while seated in the theatre.

Avon theatre will be following social distancing rules, sanitation, and HEPA air filtration procedures. Children who are not eligible to get the vaccine will be able to attend screenings as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult wearing a mask.