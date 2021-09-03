New Haven Symphony Orchestra reopens at the Shubert Theatre

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– The New Haven Symphony Orchestra is returning to indoor orchestra concerts, beginning Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Shubert Theatre.

This concert will be the Symphony’s first return to the stage as a full orchestra since March 2020. The opening concert will feature Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Coleman’s Fanfare for Uncommon Times, and Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, led by music director Alasdair Neale and guest soloist Tai Murray.

All audience members will be required to wear present a photo ID, proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance. The NHSO will be limiting the capacity for audience members.

Following opening night, the NHSO Pops will return with the Get Happy! A Judy Garland Tribute on October 22 at the Lyman Center and October 24 at Shelton High School

The fall season will continue on November 19 at the Subert Theatre with Tower’s Fanfare of the Uncommon Woman and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, with guest violin soloist Alexi Kenney. Future concerts will be announced on NHSO’s website in the upcoming weeks.

More information on the NHSO policy and upcoming shows can be shown on their website.