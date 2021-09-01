Torrington’s Warner Theatre implements mask and vaccination policy for the new season

TORRINGTON, Conn., (WTNH)– Torrington’s Warner Theatre has made a health and safety policy statement that outlines their masks and vaccine protocols on Wednesday.

These policies are in effect through October 31 and may be extended based on local health reports.

According to Warner Theatre, masks will be required for all people inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status, the exceptions being while actively eating or drinking. Warner Theatre says the proper way to wear a mask in the venue is to have it cover the nose and mouth, secure to the head, and fits snugly against the side of the face. If an audience member does not have an acceptable face covering, they will be provided within by the theatre.

Before entering the venue, Warner Theatre is mandating documentation proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status alongside a valid form of ID. You can show your proof of vaccination either with the vaccination card, a photo of the vaccination card as a separate document or stored on a phone or electric device, or documentation from a healthcare provider.

Exceptions for this policy are minors who are being accompanied by adults who have met the requirements, and audience members who have accommodations due to medical or religious reasons.

Patrons who are unable to be vaccinated must show proof of either a negative antigen test from a healthcare provider 12 hours prior or a negative PCR test from a healthcare provider 72 hours in advance.

Warner Media says failure to comply with these policies will result in denial of entry or expulsion from the theatre. Refunds will be available to those who won’t be able or willing to comply.

There will be enhanced cleaning protocols before and during the show. High touch point surfaces will be cleaned regularly.

Warner Theatre is not requiring social distance seatings, but there will be hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout our spaces.