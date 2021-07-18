This Week in CT: Gov. Lamont defends the extension of his emergency pandemic powers

This Week in Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On This Week in CT with Dennis House, Governor Ned Lamont is defending the extension of his emergency pandemic powers.

On Wednesday, the general assembly voted to extend the powers until September. Republicans and some Democrats voted against it. News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House sat down with Lamont Thursday to ask him about it.

These additional powers allow the governor to make decisions on his own, but some call the extension unnecessary, arguing the pandemic is essentially over.

While at lunch at Skipper’s in Niantic, Lamont also took questions from some of the diners there and the employees.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

This Week in CT: Gov. Lamont defends the extension of his emergency pandemic powers

News /

Live music returns to Xfinity Theatre: Luke Bryan, KISS, and other acts

News /

Search for two teens who went missing along the Farmington River expected to resume Sunday

News /

Search for two teens who went missing along the Farmington River to resume Saturday morning

News /

What's Right With Schools: Avon academy summer program students focus on STEM courses

News /

Court documents reveal new details in investigation of Hartford grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while cooking dinner

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss