NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks 21 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial took place Thursday at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, remembering the 161 people with ties to Connecticut killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

After the ceremony, some threw flowers in the ocean, while others stayed and watched the sunset, thinking back on the tragic day.