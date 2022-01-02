This Week in Connecticut: 2021 brought new laws to CT, a look at the changes

(WTNH) – 2021 brought us some brand new laws. Big changes happened in the land of steady habits.

First, Governor Ned Lamont signed into law the legalization of recreational marijuana. Anyone 18 and older can now consume cannabis in our state. Retail sales in Connecticut will begin next year.

Sports betting and online gambling also was legalized. In the first few months since its launch, the state has made millions in revenue. The landmark legislation is expected to bring in up to $100 million in the next five years.

College athletes are getting paid in Connecticut. The new law allows all college student-athletes to be compensated for their name and likeness. History was made when UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers and her teammate Azzi Fudd signed endorsement deals in November and December respectively.

Watch the video above for the full segment.