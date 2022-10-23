(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest.

They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field.

They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than 80 rounds from a legal AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle. These types of firearms have been the focus of many mass killings over the years that have taken place in our country.

During the 5th Congressional District debate, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan were asked if there should be a national ban on these types of weapons.

