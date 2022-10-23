(WTNH) – One of the most hotly-contested races in Connecticut this election season is the campaign for the 5th Congressional District.

Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes is up against Republican challenger George Logan. They are fighting for a seat that represents a large chunk of western Connecticut, which includes 41 cities and towns.

This week, News 8 hosted an exclusive debate between the two candidates at Waterbury’s historic Mattatuck Museum. They faced off in a fiery confrontation over some of the top issues in the race like crime and abortion.

