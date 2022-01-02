This Week in Connecticut: A look back at the big stories covered the past year

(WTNH) – News 8 launched This Week in Connecticut in February 2021, and now we are looking back at the stories we brought you this past year. We are also looking ahead to what’s in store for 2022.

This Week in CT showed you Connecticut’s extensive candy history and took you to where tape measures are made. You met CEOs, small business owners, celebrities, a famous sportscaster, and a mobster. We also got the entire State Supreme Court together.

Governor Ned Lamont, someone who wants to be governor, senators, and members of Congress came in for the show too.

Back in March, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by West Haven for her ‘Help is Here’ tour. Dennis House spoke exclusively with her for five minutes.

Harris is the highest-ranking woman in United States history. She spoke about how hers and President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan would help Connecticut residents.

You can see all of the exclusive stories right now on wtnh.com.

While we had some great interviews, we also take a moment to remember some of the lives lost in our state this past year.